Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

