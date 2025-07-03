D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,347 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $46,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

