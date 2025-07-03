North Capital Inc. Invests $146,000 in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in McKesson by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in McKesson by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $705.68 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $736.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

