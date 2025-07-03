Novem Group Acquires 1,856 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Novem Group increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

