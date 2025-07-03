Mainstream Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $315.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

