St. James Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 101,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 170,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 121,594 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 25.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

