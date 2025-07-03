Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $96,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

