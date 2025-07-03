D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

