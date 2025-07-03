Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

