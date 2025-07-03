Coastline Trust Co Buys 1,008 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.