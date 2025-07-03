Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,988 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 464.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AGG stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.