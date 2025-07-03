Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 710 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $279.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

