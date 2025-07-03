Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.47 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

