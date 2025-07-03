MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.94. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

