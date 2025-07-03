Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $305.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

