Red Mountain Financial LLC Trims Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

