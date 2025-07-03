Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.92.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

