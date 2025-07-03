807 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $306.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

