ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

