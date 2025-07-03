Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

