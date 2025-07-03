Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.