Level Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 32.7% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

