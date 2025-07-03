ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

