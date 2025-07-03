Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,214,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,986,000 after purchasing an additional 171,656 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

