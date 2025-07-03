TKG Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

