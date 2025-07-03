Sterling Manor Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

