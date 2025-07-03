Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $55.40 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,422 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 372.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

