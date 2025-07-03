Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $296.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.75 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

