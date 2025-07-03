Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 614,216 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $46,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

