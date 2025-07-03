Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $76.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $76,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.77 and a 200-day moving average of $375.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

