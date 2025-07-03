Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $799.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.82. The company has a market cap of $314.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

