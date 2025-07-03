Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing and distributing capital goods—such as machinery, aerospace components, and construction materials—as well as providing transportation, engineering, and infrastructure services. Their performance typically tracks broader economic activity, rising when demand for industrial output grows and falling during economic slowdowns due to the cyclical nature of their markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.47. 41,848,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,542,922. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.93 and its 200 day moving average is $329.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.29. 10,113,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,567,852. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,980,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.28.

