Best Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ford Motor, and Riot Platforms are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas or telecommunications—and typically operate in regulated or monopolistic markets. Because their revenues are relatively steady and demand for their services is consistent, these stocks tend to be less volatile and often pay reliable dividends, making them a defensive investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,307,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,766,031. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $483.80. 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. 35,915,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,585,911. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.77. 47,627,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,824,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,228,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,258. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

