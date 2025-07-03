First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $982.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.10. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.