3,123 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

