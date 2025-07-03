D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

