Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,039 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

