Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

