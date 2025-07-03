Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Southern by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 562.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

