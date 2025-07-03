Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

