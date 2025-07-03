Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

WFC stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $268.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

