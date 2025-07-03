Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 730 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11,933.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,461,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,975 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5%

COP stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

