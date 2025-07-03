SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

