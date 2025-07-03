Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.74 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $525.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.