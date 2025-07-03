Cannon Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cannon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up about 1.9% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $320.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.69. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

