Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Linde by 58,312.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,360,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $477.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

