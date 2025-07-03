T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 111,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $474,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

