Cannon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.9% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,045,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,732 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Blackstone by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE BX opened at $153.55 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

