Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $282.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

