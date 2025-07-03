Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 65,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VWO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

